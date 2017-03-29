Police: Man accused of damaging gear at airport, on mountain
Phoenix police say a 41-year-old man previously accused of damaging media broadcasting equipment on South Mountain is now accused of also damaging electrical equipment at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Michael Preston was arrested and jailed Wednesday on suspicion of one count each of burglary, trespassing and criminal damage.
The damage to equipment at Sky Harbor occurred Feb. 20. Police haven't specified the equipment but said the damage didn't interfere with operations.
Preston previously was arrested after South Mountain damage on Feb. 15.
Police at the time said power junction boxes and other equipment were manually shut off or damaged, interrupting broadcasts at affected stations for about one hour.
It could not be immediately determined whether Preston has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
