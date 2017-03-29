Whee! Myrtle Beach's Swamp Fox roller coaster now a landmark
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — It's been a wild ride for the Swamp Fox, a 51-year-old wooden roller coaster in Myrtle Beach that has been given a historic designation.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported (http://bit.ly/2nf2FFH) the ceremonial proclamation was issued Tuesday.
The coaster was built in 1966. It has 2,400 feet (730
Hurricane Hugo damaged the coaster significantly in 1989, but it was refurbished a few years later.
City Councilman Randal Wallace says the roller coaster is typical of Myrtle Beach's history, which he points out is far different than Charleston's. That city 100 miles (160
Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/
