Dutch tulips spring to life in Italy at 'pick your own' farm

CORNAREDO, Italy — A Dutch couple has brought a bit of the Netherlands to Italy with a "pick your own" tulip farm outside Milan that has just begun to bloom.

The one-hectare (2.5 acre) field outside Milan is alive with 183 varieties of red, purple and yellow tulips. Visitors are asked to pay 3 euros for two tulips, but many spring for an armful.

The season is short, though, lasting two or three weeks.

Edwin Koeman and his girlfriend Nitsuje Wolanios moved to Cornaredo, Italy, in November and planted the bulbs. Koeman says their goal "is to create the happiest place possible."

He says he plans to get different varieties that mature at different rates next year so the picking season lasts longer.

