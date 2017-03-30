Family resorts pamper parents too

There’s no doubt that our children change us. From the day they are born, we don’t sleep, eat, or work quite the same again. Little fingers under the bathroom door mean not even a trip to the toilet will ever be like it was before.

For me, the most symbolic change was the way I would travel. Being tethered to a little one meant my days of spontaneous or extended backpacking trips were over (or at least greatly postponed). For someone who spent her entire 20s moving from city to city, continent to continent, sleeping under stars in San Sebastian or in a tent in the Atacama desert, this was big.

Thankfully, memories from the road — and new ones in the backyard — fill the void.

But when the opportunity came recently to go on a trip with my now-five-year-old son, I jumped on it. It would be equally symbolic of my new life — a few days at Club Med Ixtapa Pacific, on Mexico’s west coast.

I had somehow avoided all-inclusive vacations until this trip. They were never appealing to me — the all-day drinking, the crowds of tourists, my dollars leaving the country by way of a foreign company.

But when you’re a single parent in need of a break and desperate for new horizons, you take what you can get. And when what you can get turns out to be the cream of the all-inclusive crop, you feel very grateful you are able to travel at all.

Club Med’s Ixtapa Pacific location was a hot, decadent dream. For better or worse, it both met my resort expectations and exceeded them — the buffets were excessive but to die for; the entertainment shows were over-the-top and cheesy but impressive (the acrobatics had me mesmerized); the long list of daily options — taking breakfast by the ocean, swimming in the pool, getting a massage, trying the trapeze, etc. — felt incredibly self indulgent.

There were no drunken spring break scenes. The beach was public, hosting tourists and Mexicans alike. The day-long kids clubs, where my son could go to swim, play, try the trampoline, take a Mexican cooking class and do tie-dying, among a million other things, were very welcome.

I quickly realized however that I didn’t have to leave behind my old self completely. So we ventured outside the resort to wander in nearby Zihuatanejo, where you can eat quesadillas at a lunch counter in the market or count fallen coconuts in between the fishing boats on the beach. And we took one of the Club’s excursions to Troncones, where participating in the turtle rescue operation — helping them hatch and make it safely into the water — was a trip highlight.

And while I had assumed I would use the babysitting service more often, in the end I spent much more of each day with my son than expected. That time on the beach with him — a long way from work, a messy house, our scheduled lives — was the best part of all, and what I have always loved about travelling in the first place.

IF YOU GO...

How to make sure you have fun at a resort, too (away from the kids):



Indulge

That. Is. The. Point. In the food, the poolside, the time to yourself, the sunsets, all of it. Did I mention the food?



Kids’ clubs

When it comes to sending your children to the kids’ clubs, leave the guilt at home. They will love it. But know your kids’ limits — mine could not make it into the evening, and to prevent a grumpy morning or late-night meltdown, that meant he stayed with me after dinner.



Leave the extra gear at home

Family friendly resorts like this one have everything you might need, from cribs to strollers to eager staff who want to ensure comfort.

Try something new

Whether a treatment at the spa (usually an additional cost) or one of the sports on offer, such as paddle boarding or sailing (often included).



Choose wisely

A resort that is family oriented won’t be a party place and will know how to make sure kids have fun. If illness or food is a concern, spend the money to ensure the club places emphasis on the quality of meals.