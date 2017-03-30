Ground broken for children's museum on Buffalo's waterfront
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new children's museum is one step closer to opening on Buffalo's waterfront.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the $27 million Explore & More Children's Museum was held on Wednesday. The 43,000-square-foot museum is expected to open in the area known as Canalside late next year. Planners project it will attract 250,000 visitors each year.
The new four-story Children's Museum will feature seven Buffalo-themed educational play zones.
Plans call for retail space on the first level, a two-story atrium space with a water exhibit on the second floor, other exhibits on the third floor and a rooftop terrace with a view of the city and the Buffalo River.
The museum is currently located in East Aurora.
