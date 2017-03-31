Caesars ends free self-parking for some at Vegas properties
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — Some of Caesars Entertainment's properties in Las Vegas are joining the growing list of hotel-casinos on the Strip that have stopped offering free parking.
Caesars Palace will begin charging customers on Monday. Patrons of the Linq Hotel began paying to self-park last week, while Paris Las Vegas and Bally's will begin charging customers Thursday.
The per-day fees at Caesars Palace range from $7 to $10 for self-parking and $13 to $18 for valet parking.
Nevadans are exempt from self-parking fees at the company's properties. To get the benefit, drivers will have to scan their driver's license at the gate.
Self-parking and valet options will remain free for some members of the company's loyalty club.
Hotel-casinos on the Strip started imposing parking fees last year, ending the long-held entitlement in Vegas.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!