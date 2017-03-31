Life / Travel

Forest Service to shut trailhead temporarily to install gate

SEDONA, Ariz. — A Coconino National Forest trailhead near Sedona will be closed temporarily for installation of a new gate to restrict motor vehicle access to several forest roads.

Forest officials say the Soldier Pass trailhead will be closed for three days beginning Monday and that Forest Roads 9904, 9904B and 9904C will then remain closed to motorized vehicles until a new permit system is established.

The permit system will allow limited motorized access for up to 12 permits per day plus use by Red Rock Western Jeep Tours.

Forest officials previously said they decided to restrict motorized access to reduce the volume of traffic and to reduce impacts on residential areas "while still maintaining recreational opportunities for motorized travel on a four-wheel drive road."

