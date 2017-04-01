Life / Travel

Clark County cracking down on short-term vacation rentals

LAS VEGAS — Clark County officials are cracking down on illegal Airbnb hots and other short-term vacation rentals.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2onCKAF ) that rentals for fewer than 30 days have been forbidden in residential areas of unincorporated Clark County since 1998, but the code enforcement office is now working to catch offenders.

Code enforcement officers are working voluntary overtime to crack down on short-term rentals. The officers are investigating complaints on holiday weekends to improve their chances of finding properties in violation of the law.

The most recent sweep was President's Day weekend, when nearly 30 properties were inspected and four were found to be in violation. Offending homeowners can be fined $1,000-a-day.

Airbnb spokeswoman Jasmine Mora says the company doesn't forbid residents from hosting on the website , but does list local laws on its site.

