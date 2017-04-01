Visa issues keep thousands of Chinese tourists from Hawaii
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — Rejected visa applications are keeping thousands of Chinese tourists from visiting Hawaii.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2onlFGZ ) that more than 2,000 of the 6,000 Nu Skin distributors in China and Hong Kong that were slated to attend a conference in Hawaii were not able to attend due to visa troubles. The Nu Skin convention is slated to be Hawaii's largest incentive travel group from China.
Typically, 10
Hawaii and other U.S. cities looking to increase Chinese tourism have been working with the U.S. Travel Association to advocate for visa improvements. Some travel officials say they are concerned about the Trump administration's effect on travel.
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!