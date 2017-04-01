Winterthur exhibit offers insight into detecting art fraud
A
A
Share via Email
GREENVILLE, Del. — A new exhibition at Delaware's Winterthur Museum offers would-be sleuths a firsthand look at how experts detect high-priced fakes and forgeries.
The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 7. It includes a broad range of objects that illustrate the ongoing battle pitting clever forgers and con men against equally determined art conservationists and historians, who used trained eyes, paper trails and high-tech equipment to determine what's real and what's not.
The items on display, both genuine and fake, extend well beyond paintings and fine art, to include high fashion, furniture, sports memorabilia, even postage stamps and weather vanes.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Police in Nova Scotia warn of danger of replica handguns after arrest in Wal-Mart
-
'Good girl' prom dress posters met with fury at Florida school
-
Streetscape project to make Argyle Street 'unlike any other' in Halifax
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!