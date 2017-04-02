Maintenance backlog at national parks could fuel budget cuts
A
A
Share via Email
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Visitation to national parks, monuments and other sites managed by the National Park Service increased in 2016, but the parks' popularity has led to $11.9 billion in deferred maintenance needs.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2oNAT4n ) that 330 million people visited NPS sites nationwide last year. But conservation groups worry that the maintenance backlog — $371 million at Grand Canyon National Park alone — could be used as an argument to increase privatization of national parks and as a reason to defund other Interior Department programs.
President Donald Trump's latest budget proposal includes a 12
___
Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!