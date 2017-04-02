Southbound I-15 in Southern California closed until Monday
FONTANA, Calif. — Motorists driving home to Southern California from Las Vegas could face long delays during a 55-hour closure of southbound Interstate 15.
Caltrans shut the highway Friday night as crews work on a drainage project near the intersection with Interstate 215 in San Bernardino County. The key route between California and Nevada won't reopen until 4 a.m. Monday.
The agency is urging drivers to steer clear of the area, especially on Sunday afternoon when
