Vermont motorists asked to avoid frogs, salamanders on roads
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont wildlife officials are warning motorists to drive with caution due to the seasonal migrations of frogs and salamanders.
The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says frogs and salamanders tend to cross roads in groups during rainy spring nights in search of breeding pools. The animals are often killed by cars, which factors into the species' overall decline.
Officials and volunteers will work to slow traffic and manually carry the amphibians across the roads during spring nights. Vermont also is working to build culverts and wildlife barriers around hotspots to avoid unnecessary amphibian deaths.
Vermont works to track the animals' movement, but officials request that drivers call in if they see a large migration.
