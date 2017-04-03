Ceremony set for displays at Glen Canyon Dam visitor centre
PAGE, Ariz. — A ceremony is planned Tuesday in northern Arizona to celebrate the new opening of displays at the Glen Canyon Dam visitor
Federal Bureau of Reclamation and National Park service officials are hosting the ceremony at the visitor
Officials say the replacement of the displays is the first full one since the visitor
The new informational and interactive displays include updated scientific data and use education techniques focusing on science, technical, engineer and math.
