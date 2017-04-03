Life / Travel

Ceremony set for displays at Glen Canyon Dam visitor centre

PAGE, Ariz. — A ceremony is planned Tuesday in northern Arizona to celebrate the new opening of displays at the Glen Canyon Dam visitor centre at Lake Powell.

Federal Bureau of Reclamation and National Park service officials are hosting the ceremony at the visitor centre , which is located at the west end of the dam located near Page, just south of the Arizona-Utah line.

Officials say the replacement of the displays is the first full one since the visitor centre opened in 1968.

The new informational and interactive displays include updated scientific data and use education techniques focusing on science, technical, engineer and math.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...