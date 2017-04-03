New high-tech checkpoint completed at Newark Liberty airport
NEWARK, N.J. — Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to unveil the 19-lane checkpoint in United Airlines' Terminal C on Monday.
The Newark airport is the first in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation. United also uses them at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles.
The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening. Luggage bins are automatically retrieved after each use so
Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.
