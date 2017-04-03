The Latest: German foreign minister extends sympathy

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — The Latest on the explosion on a train in the Russian city of St. Petersburg (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he learned of the deadly explosion in St. Petersburg "with deep sorrow."

Although the cause of the explosion has not been confirmed, Gabriel says: "Much right now indicates that it was a perfidious attack against innocent people who were simply going about their daily life."

Speaking on the sidelines of a foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, says Germany's thoughts — in his words — "are with our friends in Russia, the victims and their families in this dark hour."

___

4:35 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says investigators were looking into whether the St. Petersburg subway explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

He says: "Law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are doing their best to establish the cause and give a full picture of what happened."

Putin happened to in St. Petersburg for a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

___

4:15 p.m.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee has announced that security will be tightened at all critical transport facilities following St. Petersburg blast.

___

3:55 p.m.

Andrei Kibitov, spokesman for the St. Petersburg governor, has told Russian television 10 people have been killed and 50 injured in the subway explosion.

In Moscow, Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow authorities are tightening security on the subway in the Russian capital.

___

3:45 p.m.

Russian news agencies Tass and Interfax report 10 dead in blast on train in St. Petersburg subway.

Video footage posted on social media website shows a train with mangled doors standing at the platform. Frantic commuters reach out into the doors and windows, trying to see if anyone is there and shouting "Call an ambulance!"

Russian Senator Viktor Ozerov tells Interfax that the explosion looks like a terrorist attack.

___

3:30 p.m.

The subway in the Russian city of St. Petersburg is reporting that several people have been injured in an explosion on a subway train.

The subway's administration says several stations in the northern Russian city have been closed and that an evacuation is underway Monday afternoon.

Social media users posted photographs from one subway station in the city centre , showing people lying on the floor and a train with a mangled door nearby.