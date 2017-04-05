Life / Travel

Albania Defence Ministry opens military island for tourism

SAZAN, Albania — Albania's Defence ministry has agreed to open Sazan Island, a military base still under its management, to tourists during the summer.

Defence Minister Mimi Kodheli on Wednesday signed an agreement with her colleague, Economy Minister Milva Ekonomi, to allow visits from May until October.

The island, once a fortified, isolated spot and a mystery to most Albanians, has bunkers and tunnels designed to withstand nuclear attacks and remains officially a military base though only a couple of soldiers remain there.

Ekonomi said that visiting the island will help promote tourism in the country, which remains a main source of income for the cash-strapped Balkan country. Some 4.7 million tourists visited Albania in 2016.

