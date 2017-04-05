Alitalia strike grounds 60 per cent of flights
MILAN — Italy's flagship carrier was forced to cancel 60
Unions said the airline wants to have their backing for the plan announced last month by April 13, but that the sides remain far apart.
"We are very far from agreement," Ivan Viglietti of the UIL transport union told Sky TG24. "The plan itself does not guarantee a future or development of Alitalia."
Viglietti cited insufficient investment in long-range routes needed to earn cash to help the airline recover from losses.
The Italian news agency ANSA said the government has been meeting with the Italian shareholders, who control 51
The economic development ministry plans talks with unions on Friday.
Viglietti said one proposal
"It has a certain logic," he said. "The country should have a flagship."
Alitalia said it had rebooked more than 90
The new business plan foresees more than 2,000 job cuts and salary cuts of 20 to 30
