Report: Vegas drawing more millennial, first-time visitors

Las Vegas is drawing more millennial and first-time visitors.

A report from the resort's biggest travel booster released Wednesday shows 34 per cent of Las Vegas visitors in 2016 were millennials. That's up from 24 per cent in 2015.

The data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is based on information volunteered by 3,600 random tourists polled during the year.

The destination attracted 42.9 million visitors last year, breaking 2015's record visitation. The report shows 27 per cent of tourists were first-timers.

Kevin Bagger is the executive director of the agency's research centre . He says 91 per cent of tourists said they would recommend Vegas to others, a rate he described as "very strong" in the era of social media.

The agency is funded by a room tax levied on hotels and motels.

