Report: Vegas drawing more millennial, first-time visitors
Las Vegas is drawing more millennial and first-time visitors.
A report from the resort's biggest travel booster released Wednesday shows 34
The data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is based on information volunteered by 3,600 random tourists polled during the year.
The destination attracted 42.9 million visitors last year, breaking 2015's record visitation. The report shows 27
Kevin Bagger is the executive director of the agency's research
The agency is funded by a room tax levied on hotels and motels.
