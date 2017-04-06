Life / Travel

Deal will keep Vegas-area racetrack open after deadly crash

FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo, people look at cars at SpeedVegas in Las Vegas. The tourist-oriented auto racing track near Las Vegas suggests in court filings that a Canadian man driving a Lamborghini may have had a medical episode before a fiery crash that killed him and an instructor. Attorneys for SpeedVegas filed the documents Tuesday, April 4, 2017, ahead of a Thursday hearing on a request to close the track. They said investigations of the Feb. 12 crash were not complete and it would be "absurd" to suggest that the year-old facility is unsafe and that the course layout led to the wreck. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS — A tourist-oriented racetrack near Las Vegas will stay open after agreeing to settle a lawsuit questioning its safety in the wake of a fiery crash that killed a Canadian man driving a Lamborghini and his instructor.

Attorneys for SpeedVegas and a course employee told a judge Thursday that there was no longer a reason to hold a court hearing on whether to grant the worker's request to order the track closed for a redesign.

The judge set an April 19 hearing to finalize the agreement. Lawyers for both sides say the deal is confidential and won't be made public.

Employee Francisco Durban had sued last month, saying he faced firing for refusing to sign a document attesting to the safety of the track.

