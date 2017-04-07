Delta cancels flights for third day after storm hits Atlanta
ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said Friday it has
The thunder storm hit Wednesday, but
The airline said it is still getting planes and crews back in position for flights. Atlanta is Delta's busiest airport, and about 60
Wednesday's storm was "unprecedented" and hard to forecast, said the airline's chief operating officer, Gil West. He added, "we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal and we apologize for that."
On Twitter, Delta told people who were expecting to fly Friday to check their flight's status before going to the airport.
Delta was having trouble rebooking passengers because there weren't many empty seats on later flights. In March, the average Delta flight was about 85
Most leading U.S. airlines have tried to limit empty seats by reducing the growth of flights. That has helped boost the airlines' profits but makes it harder to rebook passengers when flights are
Delta
The 3,000
