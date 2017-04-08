Life / Travel

Metro-North temporary ramp falls with passengers on it

Metro North Railroad employees tend to a temporary passenger walkway after it fell from the platform at the Stratford train station in Stratford, Conn., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Witnesses said a woman appeared to have suffered an injury to her hand as the temporary bridge collapsed while she was walking on it. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)

Metro North Railroad employees tend to a temporary passenger walkway after it fell from the platform at the Stratford train station in Stratford, Conn., on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Witnesses said a woman appeared to have suffered an injury to her hand as the temporary bridge collapsed while she was walking on it. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)

STRATFORD, Conn. — A metal ramp linking a Metro-North train to a platform in Connecticut has collapsed with passengers on it, injuring at least one person.

Witnesses say a woman appeared to have injured her hand as the temporary walkway at the Stratford station fell just before 1 p.m. Saturday. A man on the ramp did not appear to be hurt.

The metal walkway allowed passengers to leave the northbound train and cross tracks that were under repair. The New Haven-bound train was using the middle tracks.

The woman appeared shaken, and workers helped her walk up the part of the ramp that remained attached to the platform.

A Metro-North spokesman said he was not aware of the accident, but would have details later.

