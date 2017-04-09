New York derailment highlights US infrastructure concerns
A seemingly minor derailment in New York that ended up delaying hundreds of thousands of commuters for days is the latest example of how easily the nation's transportation system can be thrown into disarray.
It highlights how the aging, congested system is so vital that when things go wrong, big and costly disruptions can result. And there is no quick fix.
Although President Donald Trump has promised a $1 trillion infrastructure-rebuilding program, not all of that may go toward transportation.
Even then, it would fall well short of the many trillions needed to fix the country's web of roads, bridges, railways, subways and bus stations.
Lawyer Dominic Boone says the derailment caused him to miss 10 hours of work for which he could have billed clients. He says problems at the station should have been addressed "forever ago."
