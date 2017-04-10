Life / Travel

Report: Ex-Yosemite chief belittled workers, mainly women

FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, then-Yosemite National Park Superintendent Don Neubacher speaks in El Portal, Calif. Neubacher created a hostile workplace by belittling employees, using words such as ‚Äústupid,‚Äù ‚Äúbozo‚Äù and ‚Äúlazy,‚Äù and showing gender bias against women, a new report says. (Mark Crosse/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)

FILE - In this July 28, 2014 file photo, then-Yosemite National Park Superintendent Don Neubacher speaks in El Portal, Calif. Neubacher created a hostile workplace by belittling employees, using words such as ‚Äústupid,‚Äù ‚Äúbozo‚Äù and ‚Äúlazy,‚Äù and showing gender bias against women, a new report says. (Mark Crosse/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — A new report says the former superintendent of Yosemite National Park created a hostile workplace by belittling employees, using words such as "stupid," ''bozo" and "lazy," and showing gender bias against women.

Don Neubacher retired last fall after allegations that he created a toxic work environment were made public at a congressional hearing.

Neubacher headed the California park for nearly seven years and spent 37 years with the National Park Service.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the Interior Department's inspector general report in advance of its release later on Monday.

In the report, Neubacher denied harassing employees or creating a hostile work environment. He told investigators he was very busy, and that if he seemed dismissive, it was not intentional.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...