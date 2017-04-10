Report: Ex-Yosemite chief belittled workers, mainly women
WASHINGTON — A new report says the former superintendent of Yosemite National Park created a hostile workplace by belittling employees, using words such as "stupid," ''bozo" and "lazy," and showing gender bias against women.
Don Neubacher retired last fall after allegations that he created a toxic work environment were made public at a congressional hearing.
Neubacher headed the California park for nearly seven years and spent 37 years with the National Park Service.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the Interior Department's inspector general report in advance of its release later on Monday.
In the report, Neubacher denied harassing employees or creating a hostile work environment. He told investigators he was very busy, and that if he seemed dismissive, it was not intentional.
