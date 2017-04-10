Ruby red slippers from Wizard of Oz due for conservation
WASHINGTON — There's no place like home.
And there's no place like the Smithsonian Museum of American History if you want to see the ruby red slippers form the Wizard of the Oz.
But you better hurry on down the road.
Museum officials say April 23 is the last day to see the iconic shoes from the family movie classic before they are taken off display through next year for some behind-the-curtain conservation work.
Smithsonian officials launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $300,000 for the conservation project.
The size-five shoes worn by Judy Garland were donated to the Smithsonian in 1979 and have been one of the museum's most popular artifacts.
