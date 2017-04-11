26 charged with trafficking drugs at Puerto Rico airport
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities say 26 people have been indicted on charges of trafficking drugs at Puerto Rico's largest international airport.
U.S. Attorney Rosa Emilia Rodriguez says the drugs were smuggled aboard flights headed to New York, Miami, Philadelphia and Orlando. Among the planes targeted were those operated by American, JetBlue and Southwest airlines.
Rodriguez says the suspects include airport workers and restaurant employees.
The arrests occurred early Tuesday.
