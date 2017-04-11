Life / Travel

Massachusetts town sued by both sides in skydiving dispute

CHATHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts town is caught in the middle of dueling lawsuits filed by a skydiving company and the residents who want to ban it.

The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2o0GPWG ) that the company, Skydive Cape Cod, has accused Chatham officials of refusing to renew their lease at the town's airport despite an order from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Residents had previously filed suit against the town seeking to bar skydiving completely. They say the arrival of the company in 2012 brought a spike in flights — and noise — at the small airport. They also questioned the company's safety practices and said off-colour shouts from skydivers could sometimes be heard on the ground.

A town official said she could not comment on pending lawsuits.

___

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...