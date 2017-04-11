Massachusetts town sued by both sides in skydiving dispute
A
A
Share via Email
CHATHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts town is caught in the middle of dueling lawsuits filed by a skydiving company and the residents who want to ban it.
The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2o0GPWG ) that the company, Skydive Cape Cod, has accused Chatham officials of refusing to renew their lease at the town's airport despite an order from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Residents had previously filed suit against the town seeking to bar skydiving completely. They say the arrival of the company in 2012 brought a spike in flights — and noise — at the small airport. They also questioned the company's safety practices and said
A town official said she could not comment on pending lawsuits.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!