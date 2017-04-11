Prague's astronomical clock to undergo major restoration
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Major repairs of Prague's Old City Hall have started, in a process that will see one of the Czech capital's major tourist attractions — the famous medieval astronomical clock — taken off site for months.
Workers began Tuesday to erect scaffolding around the hall's tower to fix damage, some of which dates back to World War II.
From May, the tower that offers a magnificent view of the picturesque Old Town will be closed for visitors. It's expected to reopen by December.
City Hall spokesman Vit Hofman says the clock — installed on the tower in 1410 — will function until January when it'll be removed for restoration.
Hofman says the clock will be "completely disassembled" and that it should be back in place in June or July next year.
