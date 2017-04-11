Santa Fe County prepares for annual pilgrimage to Chimayo
SANTA FE, N.M. — Authorities in northern New Mexico's Santa Fe County are preparing for an annual pilgrimage during which thousands of people walk along roads to Chimayo (shee-my-YOH') in observance of the Easter holiday.
The Sheriff's Office will increase patrols beginning at noon Thursday when most walkers start their trek and begin distributing glow-in-the-dark sticks that evening.
The sticks are intended to make walkers more visible to drivers. Many pilgrims walk along heavily trafficked roads such as State Routes 502 and 503 and U.S. 84/285.
Other enhanced law enforcement efforts will include DWI checkpoints and traffic enforcement patrols.
The Sheriff's Office advises walkers to purchase reflective tape to apply to clothing or wear reflective safety vests over clothing.
Drivers are being used to slow down and keep away from road shoulders.
