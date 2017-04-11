Vegas Strip to get e-sports arena with Luxor club overhaul
A
A
Share via Email
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Strip is getting its first space dedicated for competitive gaming when the Luxor hotel-casino transforms its nightclub into a multi-level e-sports arena.
MGM Resorts International on Tuesday said work on the venue will begin in early June with the goal of opening in early 2018.
This will be the second e-sports arena in Sin City. The first one began hosting gamers in March in downtown Las Vegas.
The arenas are part of a trend that the casino industry hopes will attract the millennial crowd.
The arena at Luxor will occupy the space of the now-closed LAX nightclub. It will feature a competition stage, LED video wall, daily gaming stations, food and beverage options and a streaming and television-quality production studio.
___
This story has been corrected to state that MGM Resorts International gave information on Tuesday.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!