Delta's 1Q profit falls, but airline forecasts rising prices
DALLAS — Rising
Delta said Wednesday that it expects a key revenue measure to rise by between 1 and 3
Shares of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 68 cents, or 1.5
The airline's executives offered their most detailed comments yet about last week's breakdown that led to 4,000
Delta leaders like to boast about the number of days they go without
When thunderstorms rolled through Atlanta last Wednesday, Delta shut down operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for most of the day.
"The storm hit our largest hub during spring break, one of the busiest weeks of the season, and it took us several days to fully recover the operation," CEO Ed Bastian said on a conference call with analysts and reporters.
The effects of the storm lingered through Sunday as planes and crews were trapped out of position — often unable to get to their next flight. Because flights were sold out or close to it, there were few empty seats to accommodate customers from
Bastian said the airline is back to normal and had no
Chief Operating Officer Gil West is conducting a full review, the airline said.
The cancellations will cut into second-quarter profit. Delta on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of $603 million, down 36
Earnings adjusted to exclude what the airline considered one-time items were 77 cents per share, beating the Wall Street forecast of 73 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue dipped 1
Delta said, however, that so-called unit revenue will rise in the second quarter. That figure dropped in 2015 and 2016 as airlines used cheaper fuel to add flights faster than the growth in travel demand. As a result, average fares fell.
If Delta is right, that windfall for consumers will soon be over.
