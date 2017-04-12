Flights to Spain's tourist Balearic islands disrupted
MADRID — The Spanish air navigation company Enaire says a technical problem has disrupted air traffic at the country's popular Balearic islands as the busy Easter holiday season gets underway.
Enaire says the fault has halted most flights leaving Palma de Mallorca airport but that incoming flights are not affected. It said the Menorca and Ibiza airports were also affected and that the islands were operating at 40
It said the problem began around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Technical hitches also caused delays Wednesday on high-speed train connections between Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia.
The week leading up to Easter Sunday is one of Spain's busiest holiday periods and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea are one of Europe's top tourist destinations.
