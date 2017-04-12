Graffiti on rise on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Rangers along the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina say there's been an increase in graffiti along the scenic mountain highway.
The Times-News of Hendersonville reported (http://bit.ly/2nCa5I8) that rangers are asking the public for help around the Asheville section of the parkway.
Supervisory ranger Chuck Hester says he's seen a marked increase in graffiti over the past six months. He says signs, sidewalks, parking areas and even roads are being spray-painted.
Hester says the park service does not have a budget specifically to clean graffiti, which just means extra work for maintenance crews. He also adds that it's hard to catch the vandals because they move in and out of the area so quickly.
