The Latest: Passenger's lawyers make evidence court order

CHICAGO — The Latest on the removal of a passenger who was dragged off a United Express flight in Chicago (all times local):

3 p.m.

Chicago attorneys for a Kentucky doctor dragged off a United Express flight want the airline and the city of Chicago to preserve evidence in the case.

David Dao's lawyers on Wednesday made the first moves toward a lawsuit with an emergency filing in Cook County court. They said they want to make sure the city and the airline preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Sunday's Flight 3411 to Louisville at O'Hare International Airport.

The attorneys want cockpit voice recordings, passenger and employee and crew lists, incident reports and the city Aviation Department's personnel reports for the police who removed Dao from the plane. The attorneys also want United's protocol for removing passengers from commercial aircraft.

A video of Dao being pulled from his seat after he refused to leave the full plane has been seen around the world.

___

11 a.m.

A Chicago alderman says representatives from United Airlines and the city Aviation Department have been summoned by his committee to answer questions about a passenger who was dragged off a jet at O'Hare Airport.

Alderman Mike Zalewski says he does not know who will represent the airline before the city council's Aviation Committee. But the CEO of United's parent company, Oscar Munoz, has been notified of the hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans will also speak.

A video of the man being pulled from his seat after he refused to leave the full plane has been seen around the world and resulted in harsh criticism for United and Aviation Department police.

___

7:50 a.m.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says he felt "ashamed" watching video of a passenger being dragged off a United Express flight and has promised to review the airline's passenger removal policy.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" aired Wednesday, Munoz apologized to Dr. David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.

Munoz vowed this "will never happen again on a United flight" and that law enforcement won't be involved in future.

Munoz called the embarrassment a "system failure," saying United will review its policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.

___

12:30 a.m.

The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.

In his most contrite apology yet, Oscar Munoz said Tuesday that no one should be mistreated that way. He described the removal by airport police as "truly horrific."

Munoz also said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold flights and for partnering with airport authorities.

Meanwhile, details emerged about the passenger, who was identified as 69-year-old Kentucky physician David Dao.