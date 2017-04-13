NY State Museum marks US WWI centennial with new exhibit
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Museum is opening a new exhibit on the Empire State's experience in World War I.
The exhibit titled "A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War" opens on Saturday, just over a week after the nation marked the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into the conflict fought from August 1914 to November 1918.
The exhibit's highlights include a life-size recreation of a trench on the Western Front. The exhibit at the downtown Albany museum runs through June 3, 2018.
More than 500,000 New Yorkers served during WWI, the most of any state. Nearly 14,000 lost their lives.
Among the famous New Yorkers who served in the Army in France were Medal of Honor recipients Henry Johnson, of Albany, and William "Wild Bill" Donovan of Buffalo.
