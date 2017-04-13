South Carolina town considers banning beach tents
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — The last holdout on South Carolina's Grand Strand may soon ban beach tents.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports (http://bit.ly/2ou1shO) Surfside Beach has tentatively approved the ban.
The rule would still allow people to use beach umbrellas and tents for children.
Surfside Beach is the last town to allow the tents along the Grand Strand, the 60-mile stretch of beaches that form the heart of the state's tourism industry. Officials say some people leave the canopies up all day.
Councilman Randle Stevens said Surfside Beach has looked like a refugee camp compared to
Town officials say the tents can obstruct emergency vehicles. Cities in other states also have banned tents for safety reasons.
The ordinance needs another vote before it becomes law.
___
Information from: The Sun News, http://www.thesunnews.com/
