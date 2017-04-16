NC Aquarium considers upward expansion as part of $10M plans
A
A
Share via Email
FORT FISHER, N.C. — As part of a $10 million expansion and renovation of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, officials are considering a perch where visitors could observe the environment surrounding the state-run facility.
Aquarium director Peggy Sloan tells The StarNews of Wilmington (http://bit.ly/2oNgxvi) that building upward would give visitors a view of the aquarium's outside "exhibit," which includes osprey, pelican and ibis.
No official plans have been drawn, but the upward expansion also is being considered for a practical reason: the aquarium is surrounded by wetlands and protected areas.
The aquarium was built in 1976 as the Marine Resource Center. It's been 15 years since the aquarium underwent a two-year, $17.5 million expansion that tripled its size.
___
Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!