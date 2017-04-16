Life / Travel

NC Aquarium considers upward expansion as part of $10M plans

FORT FISHER, N.C. — As part of a $10 million expansion and renovation of the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, officials are considering a perch where visitors could observe the environment surrounding the state-run facility.

Aquarium director Peggy Sloan tells The StarNews of Wilmington (http://bit.ly/2oNgxvi) that building upward would give visitors a view of the aquarium's outside "exhibit," which includes osprey, pelican and ibis.

No official plans have been drawn, but the upward expansion also is being considered for a practical reason: the aquarium is surrounded by wetlands and protected areas.

The aquarium was built in 1976 as the Marine Resource Center. It's been 15 years since the aquarium underwent a two-year, $17.5 million expansion that tripled its size.

