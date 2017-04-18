Concord has a city-themed bus promoting arts fest
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord now has a Concord-themed bus.
The wrapped Concord Coach bus promoting the Capital Arts Fest on May 6 is making the route from Concord to Boston for the next few weeks.
The bus is making its debut Tuesday. The ad, featuring local pictures of the city, says "Concord, N.H.: Connect. Create. Celebrate."
The Capital Arts Fest will have more than 20 events, including film, music and festivities, both inside and outdoors. It will be headlined by two free performances by the Pittsburgh-based Squonk Opera.
