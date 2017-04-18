Life / Travel

Delta leads airline pack in latest on-time arrival figures

WASHINGTON — Airlines are running late more often than last year, but they are cancelling fewer flights and complaints are down sharply, according to the latest government figures.

Delta Air Lines had the best on-time rating, followed by American Airlines. Virgin America, which is now owned by the parent of Alaska Airlines, finished last.

The Transportation Department said Tuesday that 82.6 per cent of flights in February arrived within 14 minutes of schedule, the government's definition of on time. That's down from the 83.6 per cent on-time rate a year earlier.

Airlines cancelled 1.5 per cent of U.S. flights in February, down from 1.6 per cent in February 2016. Passengers were most likely to have a flight cancelled on JetBlue Airways.

