Life / Travel

International visitors outpace US in New England tourism

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire tourism official says international growth is outpacing domestic growth in New England.

Victoria Cimino, the director of New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development, says New England received an estimated 2.1 million international visitors in 2015 who spent about $2.1 billion.

She spoke Tuesday in Concord at the New Hampshire Travel Council's annual Governor's Conference on Tourism.

She said the United Kingdom and Canada continue to be strong markets, as are Germany, France, Italy and Japan. She said Australia and New Zealand are emerging markets.

She said part of New Hampshire's growth has been measured by its rooms and meals tax, which was $300 million for Fiscal Year 2016, 3 per cent above expectations.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...