Man gets 76 years for beating of US Parks Service employee

BISBEE, Ariz. — A man convicted of attempted murder and other crimes in the beating of a National Park Service worker in southern Arizona has been sentenced to 76 years in prison.

The Sierra Vista Herald (https://goo.gl/kZmk2v ) reports that Gil Gaxiola was sentenced Monday in Cochise County Superior Court on convictions stemming from the Aug. 28, 2013 beating of a worker at Chiricahua National Monument.

The victim was found unconscious in a bathroom near the Faraway Ranch Trailhead suffering from head trauma.

