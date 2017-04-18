New route to start between airports in Ohio, North Carolina
A
A
Share via Email
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new air service route between Ohio and North Carolina has been announced for an airport in northwest Ohio.
The president and chief executive officer of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority announced Monday that American Airlines will launch a twice-daily nonstop service between Toledo Express Airport in northwest Ohio and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. The service will start Aug. 22.
Port authority President Paul Toth says the airport received a $750,000 grant from the federal government in 2011 that would help subsidize the cost of the flights.
Officials say the flights will be on a 50-seat regional jet, and the new service is expected to increase total traffic at the airport by as much as 30
Most Popular
-
Edmonton police find violent scene after arresting two men covered in blood
-
Man dies after being pulled from burning home: Cape Breton police
-
Air Canada apologizes for bumping 10-year-old from flight to Costa Rica
-
Trial of Dalhousie student William Sandeson, accused in Taylor Samson murder, begins Tuesday
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!