Father of fallen Muslim-American soldier decries travel ban
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — The father of a Muslim-American soldier who died in combat in Iraq has filed an amicus brief supporting a federal judge's decision to block President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
Gold Star father Khizr Khan drew national attention when he criticized the anti-Muslim rhetoric of then-Republican nominee Trump during the Democratic National Convention.
Attorneys for Kahn filed his brief Wednesday in San Francisco where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal to the ruling by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson.
Watson in March issued a temporary restraining order against the revised travel ban ordered by Trump after the state of Hawaii filed a lawsuit challenging the revised ban.
The ban blocks new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halts the U.S. refugee program.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!