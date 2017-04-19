Life / Travel

Grand Canyon search for missing hikers aided by Merrell Boot

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2012 file photo, Randy Merrell shows a custom orthotic at his lab in Dry Fork Canyon, northwest of Vernal, Utah. Family members say Merrell's wife Lou-Ann Merrell and her stepgrandson Jackson Standefer were the twoÂ hikersÂ swept away while crossing a remote creek inÂ GrandÂ CanyonÂ National Park. (Geoff Liesik/The Deseret News via AP, File)

PHOENIX — A relative of two hikers missing in the Grand Canyon since last weekend says the Merrell Boot Co. is donating search resources to find Lou-Ann Merrell and her 14-year-old step grandson, Jackson Standefer.

She is the wife of company co-founder Randy Merrell.

The boy's uncle, Mark McOmie, says the company is providing climbers, rescuers and a military grade drone.

The hikers were swept away Saturday in a creek after losing their footing in a remote part of the national park.

The National Park Service has deployed a helicopter, drone, inflatable motor boat and about 20 search and rescue personnel.

McOmie said late Tuesday night that relatives hope Merrell and the boy will be found soon.

Randy Merrell and the boy's mother were hiking with them when they disappeared.

