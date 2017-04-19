Grand Canyon search for missing hikers aided by Merrell Boot
PHOENIX — A relative of two hikers missing in the Grand Canyon since last weekend says the Merrell Boot Co. is donating search resources to find Lou-Ann Merrell and her 14-year-old step grandson, Jackson Standefer.
She is the wife of company co-founder Randy Merrell.
The boy's uncle, Mark McOmie, says the company is providing climbers, rescuers and a military grade drone.
The hikers were swept away Saturday in a creek after losing their footing in a remote part of the national park.
The National Park Service has deployed a helicopter, drone, inflatable motor boat and about 20 search and rescue personnel.
McOmie said late Tuesday night that relatives hope Merrell and the boy will be found soon.
Randy Merrell and the boy's mother were hiking with them when they disappeared.
