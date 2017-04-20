New exhibit on Indiana's automotive history hitting the road
The Indiana Historical Society's "History on Wheels" exhibit will travel the state starting next month in a 53-foot double expandable semi-trailer that will visit festivals, school and other locales.
The trailer contains nearly 1,000 square feet of indoor space with exhibits exploring the history of more than 100 Indiana automakers and manufacturers such as Duesenberg and Studebaker.
The exhibit's public debut comes May 6 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis.
History on Wheels exhibit: www.indianahistory.org/HistoryonWheels
