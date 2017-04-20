New virtual reality ride features extreme heights, spiders
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSON, N.J. — A New Jersey theme park is unveiling what it calls the world's tallest and fastest virtual reality drop ride that will prey on people's fears of heights and spiders.
Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson says riders of Drop of Doom VR will plunge 41 stories at speeds of up to 90 mph (145 kph) while battling mutant spiders.
They'll have a 360-degree virtual reality view as baby spiders virtually crawl over their bodies.
The ride is scheduled to debut on May 5.
___
This story has been corrected to show that ride features spiders, not snakes.
___
Online: http://bit.ly/2oTFumV
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!