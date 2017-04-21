Life / Travel

$25M gift will guarantee travel abroad for all students

WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College says it will use a $25 million gift to create a new model for liberal arts education and global experiences for students.

The money is from the Davis Family Foundation. Colby officials say it will be used to create a new program called DavisConnects that will guarantee travel abroad for students.

The college says the new program will provide funding for every student to spend time abroad, and connect every student to a set of internships and research opportunities.

The Waterville college says DavisConnects will open in the fall of this year.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...