Judge seems reluctant to issue another travel ban injunction
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A federal judge seems reluctant to issue yet another nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying two other judges have already done so.
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkin said at a hearing Friday that blocking the executive order might be an "academic exercise" given similar rulings from courts in Hawaii and Maryland.
Chutkin heard arguments from Iranian-American and Muslim groups that say Iranians have faced delays and disruptions in visa processing as a result of the executive order. They want a more sweeping injunction than those already imposed by other courts.
Justice Department lawyers dispute the challengers' claims and say the court should not second guess the president's foreign policy decisions.
Chutkin asked for additional briefing on the practical implications of ruling in the case.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!