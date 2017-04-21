Life / Travel

Volunteers to clean up New York canal system and trails

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Canal System is getting a spring cleanup.

More than 100 volunteer cleanup events have been scheduled Friday through Sunday along the 524-mile ( 843-kilometre ) canal system and its trails.

The cleanup weekend is organized by Parks & Trails New York, a non-profit group working with the New York State Canal Corporation.

New York's canal system dates back 200 years to the founding of the Erie Canal.

The system runs from Buffalo to Albany and into northern New York.

