Summit to focus on international visitors to New England
BRETTON WOODS, N.H. — A tourism organization promoting New England to overseas visitors is hosting a three-day summit in New Hampshire.
The Discover New England Summit is a travel trade event where New England hospitality businesses meet directly with international tour operators and others who arrange trips for international visitors.
The businesses have one-on-one sessions with the tour operators, who are looking to form itineraries and packages based on outdoor activities, museums, shopping and sightseeing.
The annual gathering is being hosted at the Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods from Monday through Wednesday.
Discover New England is based in Portsmouth and has marketed to visitors from such areas as the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.
